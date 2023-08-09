More Than 15,000 Still Without Power Following Damaging Storms In Maryland

As of 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 9, Baltimore Gas and Electric was still working to repair 1,034 active outages that were impacting 15,067 of the company's 1,340,384 Maryland customers.

Crews have worked around the clock to make repairs, but outages are still being reported in these counties:

Carroll: 6,674 customers affected;

Baltimore: 6,224;

Harford: 931;

Baltimore City: 705;

Anne Arundel: 380;

Howard: 107;

Prince George's: 46.

"As of 9 p.m. on Aug. 8, service for over 9700 customers has been restored," BGE officials said on Tuesday night. "We know being without power is difficult and we appreciate your patience as we continue to work to repair damage throughout our service area."

