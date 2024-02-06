Marilyn Mosby Guilty Of Mortgage Fraud, Acquitted Of Other In Baltimore, Feds Say

The 44-year-old politician is facing prison time following a lengthy, well-documented trial that led to her conviction, which was announced by a jury on Tuesday afternoon following hours of deliberation.

Prosecutors said that evidence presented at trial showed that in February 2021, Mosby made a false statement in an application for a $428,400 mortgage to purchase a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

As part of the application, Mosby falsely stated that she had received a $5,000 gift from her husband to be applied to the purchase of the property.

According to the evidence, Mosby made that statement in order to secure a lower interest rate, though in fact she transferred him the cash, which he then filtered back to her as a "gift."

The jury also acquitted Mosby of making a false mortgage application at a second home in Kissimmee Florida.

Mosby's conviction comes after she was found complicit of perjury in November last year related to the withdrawal of funds from the City of Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plan claiming that she suffered adverse financial consequences during the COVID-19 pandemic while she was Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

She faces five years each in federal prison on both counts of perjury.

"We humbly respect the court’s considered rulings, opposing counsels’ zealous advocacy, and the wisdom of both jury verdicts in this case and we remain focused on our mission to uphold the rule of law," US Attorney Erek Barron said.

Mosby faces 30 years in federal prison for making a false mortgage application. No sentencing date has been set for either case.

