Marcel Traoren was last seen at around 4:50 a.m. on Friday, June 21 in the Dundalk area wearing a gray and green shirt with gray shorts.

Officials noted the boy is non-verbal.

Traoren was described as being 4-foot tall weighing approximately 44 pounds. A media staging area has been established at the Inverness Center in the 8300 block of Lynch Road while the search continues.

If anyone spots the child, they have been asked to contact police by calling (410) 887-7320.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.