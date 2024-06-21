A Few Clouds 84°

Marcel Traoren, 6, Reported Missing In Baltimore County

All hands are on deck in Baltimore County as crews work to track down a missing 6-year-old child.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
Marcel Traoren was last seen at around 4:50 a.m. on Friday, June 21 in the Dundalk area wearing a gray and green shirt with gray shorts. 

Officials noted the boy is non-verbal.

Traoren was described as being 4-foot tall weighing approximately 44 pounds. A media staging area has been established at the Inverness Center in the 8300 block of Lynch Road while the search continues.

If anyone spots the child, they have been asked to contact police by calling (410) 887-7320.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

