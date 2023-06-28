Man's Best Friend Getting New Car After Fisherman Wins $30K Maryland Lottery Prize In Baltimore

A Baltimore fisherman plans to treat his loyal buddy with a special treat after claiming a $30,000 progressive jackpot playing a $3 "SLINGO" Fast Play Maryland Lottery game.

The finicky pup will be riding in style soon, as his owner plans to buy a new car, just for her, since she doesn't enjoy riding shotgun in the truck he purchased from a previous Maryland Lottery win.

In 2017, the lucky lotto player claimed a six-figure prize that allowed him to move, buy the truck, support his church, and take a trip out to Las Vegas.

This time, he plans to purchase a new car, complete with a backseat that will allow his fishing buddy to sprawl out in the back without taking in the sights from the front seat.

"She needs her space," the Maryland Lottery winner mused, who added that the space is important because the two regularly travel to locations across Maryland for their fishing jaunts.

Now the dog can travel comfortably.

According to Lottery officials, as his tickets were being printed, the man noticed that the jackpot dipped to its starting point of $14,000, which he thought meant another player won.

It was only after reviewing his freshly minted tickets that he realized the jackpot reset because he had just won $30,028 minutes later.

The winning ticket was sold at Ingleside Food Mart on Ingleside Avenue in Catonsville, which will receive a bonus.

"I actually thought someone else hit," the Maryland Lottery player said. "(It) blew me away."

