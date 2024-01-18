Man Missing After Being Attacked, Forced Into Vehicle In Baltimore County: Police

An alert was issued by the police on Thursday morning after Joel Edwards was attacked by an unknown person in the 3500 block of Forest Hill Road in Gwynn Oak, according to officials.

He hasn't been seen since.

Edwards was described as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black boots, a blue long-sleeve shirt, and blue sweatpants at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday night.

No details about Edwards' possible assailant have been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Edwards or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department by calling 911 or (410) 307-2020.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

