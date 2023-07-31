Man Killed, Women Hospitalized In Triple Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department found three gunshot victims at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Monday, July 31 in the 1200 block of Dukeland Street following an investigation into a ShotSpotter alert.

Upon arrival, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, though both were considered to be non-life-threatening. A third victim was later found in the area and the 22-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say that the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Oakhurst Place before they were found on Dukeland Street.

The incident is now being investigated by homicide detectives. No information about the victims has been released.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact them by calling (410) 396-2100.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

