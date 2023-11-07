Man Killed, Toddler Injured In Owings Mills Crash, Police Say

Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called early on Monday morning to investigate a single-car crash on Red Run Boulevard near Paladium Court after 43-year-old Nathan Slowe struck a fire hydrant and struck a traffic light pole.

Slowe was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, and a 2-year-old in the backseat - who was in a child safety seat at the time of the crash - was also taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

