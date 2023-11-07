Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting After Pointing Gun At Police In Southwest Baltimore

At around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, officers from the Southwest District were on patrol on Brunswick Avenue when they spotted a suspicious man they believed to be armed, leading to a temporary pursuit that spilled onto Wilkens Avenue.

Worley said that during the scuffle - during which officers repeatedly ordered the man stop running - one of the officers attempted to tackle the man, though he instead suffered a minor injury falling onto a set of steps, at which point the suspect took out a gun and pointed it toward the officers chasing him, at which point they opened fire.

Multiple officers reportedly fired shots and then rendered aid until the man could be taken to Shock Trauma, where he later died. An officer - originally believed to have been shot - was also hospitalized, but he has since been released.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Baltimore Police Department and Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Prior to the shooting, the commissioner noted that officers believed the man to be armed, and when they approached him in what was described a "high-crime area," he took off running.

At the scene, Worley said that investigators recovered a handgun with an extended magazine, though it remains unclear if the suspect - whose name has not been released - fired any shots before he was killed.

"While it's very early in the investigation, we know that incidents like this pull the heart out of the community," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said after the shooting. "We know that this again points at a bigger and broader issue about the flow of guns into our city and we cannot have individuals just walking around with these weapons, which can lead to incidents like today."

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.

