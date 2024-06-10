Baltimore resident Michael Conley, 34, has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Devon Thomas, 27, earlier this year.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on April 11, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Spellman Road to investigate a shooting, where they found Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was treated and later pronounced dead.

A day after the shooting, Conley was tracked to Winston-Salem in North Carolina, where he was arrested without incident by local police and US Marshals.

On Monday, officials announced that Conley has been extradited back to Baltimore, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

He's being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility with a no-bail status.

