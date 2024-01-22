Man Found Dead After Releasing Hostages During Baltimore County Barricade (Updated)

Early on Jan. 20, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the 4800 block of Grenville Square to investigate a domestic disturbance, where officers made contact with 31-year-old Antonio Hart, who refused to cooperate with them and stated he was armed.

A perimeter was established in the area, and members of the department's Tactic and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded.

During the standoff, Hart released three people, with a fourth woman escaping on her own. She was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what were described by police as serious injuries.

Hart continued to refuse to come outside, remaining inside, and after several hours, the Tactical Team breached the home and found Hart dead.

Autopsy results are still pending on Monday, Jan. 22, and statements made by Hart during the barricade are being investigated

