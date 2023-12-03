Man Crushed To Death While Working On Car In Dundalk, Police Say

On Saturday morning, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the intersection of Jaydee Avenue and German Hill Road, where there was a reported fatal crash that involved a 54-year-old man who suffered grievous injuries.

According to investigators, Dayton Balliet, Jr. was lying on the ground working on a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was on a jack when a Toyota Sienna attempting to park behind it struck the vehicle and knocked it off the jack.

Balliet was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation by the department.

No information about the driver of the Toyota was released by police.

