Man Chases Down Teen Attempting To Steal Car, Holds Him Until Police Arrive In Baltimore

It wasn't quite a "citizen's arrest," but the man refused to back down when a teenager attempted to steal his car Early on Sunday morning in Southeast Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, officers were called to the 6600 block of Holabird Avenue, where there was a report of an attempt to steal a car involving a minor.

However, youth did not serve the teen well on Sunday morning.

Police say that the 16-year-old attempted to steal his would-be victim's 2018 Hyundai Elantra, though the man was having none of it.

After being alerted to the attempted theft, the 19-year-old chased down the teen and held him until he was able to call officers to arrest him.

The minor was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and then placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services. No information about his initial court appearance was released by the police.

