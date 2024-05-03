Daquan Woodard, 21, has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Odell Curtis and Ricardo Brooks-Watters, 32, following a dispute, according to authorities.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 4400 block of Bel Air Road, where there were calls reporting a shooting in the area.

Police say that upon arrival they found Curtis and Brooks-Watters suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to an area hospital, where both later died.

On Friday, the department announced that Woodard was identified as the shooting suspect, and he was arrested.

Woodard was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.