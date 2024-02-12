Man Arrested After Minor Shoots Self In Baltimore County, Police Say

Darren Brown, 23, has been arrested by police following an investigation into a non-fatal - but concerning - shooting last week in Landsdowne.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, detectives from their Violent Crimes Unit were called at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 to the unit block of North Twin Circle Way to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a minor suffering from a gunshot wound, and it was later determined that the child shot himself with a weapon that was left unsecured and accessible, leading to Brown's arrest.

The child was taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition, police say.

Brown was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor, and weapons-related offenses. He is being held without bond.

