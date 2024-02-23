Man Apprehended For Murder Years After Independence Day Shooting In Baltimore: Police

Martez Brooks, 34, of Baltimore, was arrested on a warrant and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Detectives believe Brooks was involved in the shooting of Leroy Jeter III, 42, on July 4, 2022.

Jeter was found on the 400 block of North Montford Avenue with several life-threatening gunshot wounds and taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brooks was arrested by the Warrant Apprehension Task Force.

