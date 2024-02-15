Man Accused Of Targeting Transgender Person Through Dating App: Baltimore County Police

Jalen Green was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, armed robbery, weapons offenses, and other related charges, Baltimore County Police said Thursday, Feb. 15.

Green used a dating app to target a member of the transgender community ahead of the assault, which police say occurred near the 3000 block of Putty Hill Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11.

He was being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking information from anyone who may have been in contact with Green.

Detectives can be reached at (410) 887-2223. If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can contact the Sexual Assault Hotline for crisis counseling by calling (410) 828-6390. The Special Victims Unit also works with TurnAround who can be contacted by calling (410) 377-8111.

