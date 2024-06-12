Munir Dawan Matin has been arrested and charged following an investigation into two shootings that claimed the lives of two men on Sunday, June 9, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Matin's crime spree began at approximately 3:50 a.m. on June 2, when officers responded to the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, where they found 55-year-old Mark Grimes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a business.

Paramedics responded and treated Grimes, who was later pronounced dead. Investigators say that a suspect then fled in a red Lexus.

Later that day, officers heard shots fired at around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, which was confirmed by a ShotSpotter alert.

Upon arrival, they found Terrell Johnson-Smith, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Matin was ultimately identified as a suspect, and he was arrested this week, taken the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other offenses.

No details about his next court appearance has been released by police.

