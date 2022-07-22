Trucking Business Co-Owners Haul In Huge Maryland Lottery Prize

Racetrax continues to be the game to play for Maryland Lottery players after a Halethorpe man brought home over $60,000 in winnings, officials say.

The 37-year-old co-owner of a small local trucking company and his cousin won with a Superfecta Box wager on longshot horses in a winning ticket purchased at Red Sea Petroleum in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The business owner mentioned his love of the Lottery, stating that he and his employees have started an office pool to chase the $660 million Mega Millions jackpot that is up for grabs Friday, July 22 with an estimated cash option for $376.9 million

The Baltimore County resident said he will invest the $62,576 Racetrax earnings into the trucking company that he shares with his cousin.

