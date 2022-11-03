Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B

Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing.

In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.

A Fairfax County lottery player in Virginia also is in possession of a winning $1 million Powerball ticket that was purchased at 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston.

The winning numbers on Wednesday, Nov. 2 were: 02-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23.

With no one claiming the billion-dollar jackpot, it now swells up to approximately $1.5 billion for the next draw on Saturday, Nov. 5, approaching a record high. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

A grand prize winner would have the option of claiming a one-time lump sum payment of an estimated $745.9 million before taxes, according to lottery officials.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

Lottery winners have 180 days in Virginia and 182 days in Maryland to claim their prize.

