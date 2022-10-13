Pregnant Maryland Firefighter Rescues Woman Trapped In Car, Then Gives Birth To Baby Girl

A Maryland firefighter and brand new mom of three is a true hero after brushing off her own labor to help a person trapped in an overturned vehicle after an accident in the Baltimore area, according to multiple reports.

Megan Warfield, 30, was on desk duty toward the end of her pregnancy, but jumped into action to help direct traffic after being involved in the multiple vehicle accident that occurred as she was wrapping up a day of hosting her late father's 2nd annual memorial golf tournament, according to a post made by the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue and Marine Facebook page.

Warfield was only a "week shy" of her due date, bravely jumping out of her own "mangled" vehicle to assist a person in an overturned vehicle until more help arrived.

Only after everyone else was evaluated did Warfield decide on going in to evaluate herself, where she found out the events of the day had put her into labor.

Less than 24 hours after her heroic bravery, Warfield welcomed a baby girl.

"Since no good deed should go unrecognized, we wanted to highlight Megan's heroic and selfless actions", commented the BQVFD.

Congratulations on the bundle of joy!

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.