Popular Ice Cream Spots In Baltimore Region For A Tasty Cool Down

Annie DeVoe
Bmore Licks
Bmore Licks Photo Credit: Instagram user rayofsunshine425

We've got a scorcher of a weekend ahead. Why not cool down with some sweet treats?

Here are some of the most popular ice cream shops in the Baltimore area:

- Pitango Gelato: 802 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231

- BMORE LICKS: 2437 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

- The Charmery: 801 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211

- Tropical Ice Cream and Jerk: 9324 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

- Alpaca Dessert: The Spot, 255 N Washington St, Rockville, MD 20850

- Sarah's Homemade Ice Cream: 10219 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814

