Dream Big: Sister Prophecizes Winning $25,000 Maryland Lottery Numbers For Cockeysville Player

A 50-cent bet based on a dream paid off big for one lucky Maryland lady.

The 68-year-old Cockeysville resident used numbers from a dream her sister had to win the $25,000 Pick 5 prize that she purchased on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

The lucky lotto player's sister reportedly told her she had a dream that she was on a bus that had the number "23815" on it. She went on to play those numbers on a 50-cent straight bet in the July 29 midday drawing, scanning her ticket to reveal her five-figure winnings.

Choosing not to disclose a name to Lottery officials, the woman had her celebratory check made out to "Thankful Thankful!"

Now retired, the Baltimore County resident said that she likes to play these games to keep her mind busy, and that the winnings will go toward paying bills.

The retiree bought the ticket at the Food Lion #1664 at 122 Cranbrook Road in Cockeysville, which will receive a $250 bonus from the Lottery.

