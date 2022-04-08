Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Lifestyle

Dream Big: Sister Prophecizes Winning $25,000 Maryland Lottery Numbers For Cockeysville Player

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
“Thankful-Thankful” was very grateful that a dream resulted in a $25,000 Pick 5 prize.
“Thankful-Thankful” was very grateful that a dream resulted in a $25,000 Pick 5 prize. Photo Credit: Maryland Lottery

A 50-cent bet based on a dream paid off big for one lucky Maryland lady.

The 68-year-old Cockeysville resident used numbers from a dream her sister had to win the $25,000 Pick 5 prize that she purchased on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

The lucky lotto player's sister reportedly told her she had a dream that she was on a bus that had the number "23815" on it. She went on to play those numbers on a 50-cent straight bet in the July 29 midday drawing, scanning her ticket to reveal her five-figure winnings.

Choosing not to disclose a name to Lottery officials, the woman had her celebratory check made out to "Thankful Thankful!" 

Now retired, the Baltimore County resident said that she likes to play these games to keep her mind busy, and that the winnings will go toward paying bills.

The retiree bought the ticket at the Food Lion #1664 at 122 Cranbrook Road in Cockeysville, which will receive a $250 bonus from the Lottery.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.