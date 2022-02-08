Coffee, Nutrition Drink Maker Issues National Recall Of 53 Products For Bacterial Contamination

A national recall has been issued for more than four dozen nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from the Cronobacter sakazakii organism, officials announced.

Lyon Magnus LLC announced that it will be recalling 53 products that were distributed across the country due to the possible contamination, which could lead to illnesses that may include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infections, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Officials noted that while infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 2, there have been no complaints of illnesses or adverse reactions from consumers. The FDA also made a note that the list of recalled items does not include products intended for infants.

The list of recalled brands includes Aloha, Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Premier Protein and others. The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed here.

Officials said that the recalled products “did not meet commercial sterility specifications.”

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

