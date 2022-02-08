Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Lifestyle

Coffee, Nutrition Drink Maker Issues National Recall Of 53 Products For Bacterial Contamination

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination. Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination.
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination. Photo Credit: FDA
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination Photo Credit: FDA
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination Photo Credit: FDA
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination Photo Credit: FDA
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination Photo Credit: FDA
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination
Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination Photo Credit: FDA

A national recall has been issued for more than four dozen nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from the Cronobacter sakazakii organism, officials announced.

Lyon Magnus LLC announced that it will be recalling 53 products that were distributed across the country due to the possible contamination, which could lead to illnesses that may include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infections, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Officials noted that while infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 2, there have been no complaints of illnesses or adverse reactions from consumers. The FDA also made a note that the list of recalled items does not include products intended for infants.

The list of recalled brands includes Aloha, Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Premier Protein and others. The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed here.

Officials said that the recalled products “did not meet commercial sterility specifications.”

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.