Burgers To Beer: Ex-McDonald's Franchisee Brings Massive 'Barcade' To Capitol Region

Casey Linthicum worked as a McDonald’s franchisee for about six years. But when her dad and business partner decided to retire, Linthicum started plotting her next move: GameOn Bar + Arcade.

“I thought it would be really fun to do the barcade thing,” Linthicum said. “I really liked working at McDonald’s and everything, but I think this'll be a fun new adventure.”

She loved the idea of putting drinks and games together and decided to see it through. GameOn’s first location in Annapolis will officially open later this month. Not long after this news broke, Linthicum said she signed a lease for a second location in Baltimore. This was something the proud owner did not see coming.

“Everyone seems really excited,” Linthicum said. “We weren't planning on opening a second one so quickly, but somebody had a really cool space so it just kind of worked out.”

The three-story Baltimore venue will be much larger than the Annapolis one. Both the first and second floor will have a bar and the third floor will be reserved for private events.

In addition, Linthicum said the big spot will feature an even bigger kitchen. To help meet this demand, Linthicum will continue working with her catering partners from all women-owned restaurants including Luna Blu, Caliente Grill, and Pit Boys. Linthicum also works with the woman-owned construction company called Integrity Construction.

“I’m very excited,” Linthicum exclaimed. “I have a really good team already [and] some of my friends will be working with me over here, so I’m really pumped.”

As GameOn expands rapidly, Linthicum is also excited to share with Daily Voice that her husband Eli will be partnering with her in the future. The couple used to run the Coho Grill in Columbia, Maryland prior to Casey working with her dad at McDonald’s. Eli is currently the general manager of Urban Axes, an ax-throwing bar in Baltimore, but will join his wife in her venture.

Mayor Gavin Buckley will be at the ribbon-cutting for the Annapolis spot, which is scheduled for Friday, March 18 at 3 p.m. More details about the Baltimore location’s grand opening will be announced closer to April. You can stay up to date with GameOn by joining their email list or by following them on Instagram.

