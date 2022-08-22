Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

It's National Sandwich month!

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite.

Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.

The most reviewed sandwich on Yelp is The Neighborhood Bird, with Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs on a steamed bun.

The Asian fusion restaurant is listed with a 4.5 star rating, and has two locations in Baltimore. One in Fells Point, and another in Hampden.

Those interested in checking out the mouthwatering menu can click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.