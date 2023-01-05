Baltimore Nurse Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'

A Baltimore nurse will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor."

Genevie Mayo is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4

While 26-year-old Mayo does not have a known Instagram account, Reality Steve says she is a NICU nurse and Towson grad.

Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from California, was featured on the 19th season of "The Bachelorette." He quit in the eighth week but is back for more fun. Hopefully this time he'll stick around.

The Bachelor premiers on Jan. 23, on ABC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.