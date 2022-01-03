Baltimore Gamer Who Talks Like Little Girl Stuns Judges On 'American Idol'

Normandy may act like a little girl, but she's got a big voice.

The 29-year-old Baltimore resident is a self-described gamer whose dream is to become the next “American Idol.”

Despite having a high-pitched speaking voice that resembles a child, Normandy has already made some big waves on the show with her small-sized stature.

“In the past people have definitely written me off because of the way I talk,” she said during her audition video. “I hope the judges take me seriously.”

Dawning a carrot purse and bunny shoes, Normandy wowed the judges with her rendition of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner – enough to drive judge Katy Perry out of her seat and the room.

Watch the video for more.

