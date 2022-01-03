Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Capitol Rioter, Penn State Grad Dies By Suicide Month Before Sentencing
Lifestyle

Baltimore Gamer Who Talks Like Little Girl Stuns Judges On 'American Idol'

David Cifarelli
Email me Read More Stories
Normandy Normandy
Normandy Photo Credit: @normandyofficial
American Idol And Abc Own Rights To This Video Nbc And America's Got Talent own All Rights To This Video America's Got Talent
American Idol And Abc Own Rights To This Video Nbc And America's Got Talent own All Rights To This Video America's Got Talent Video Credit: TALENTKINGHD

Normandy may act like a little girl, but she's got a big voice.

The 29-year-old Baltimore resident is a self-described gamer whose dream is to become the next “American Idol.” 

Despite having a high-pitched speaking voice that resembles a child, Normandy has already made some big waves on the show with her small-sized stature.

“In the past people have definitely written me off because of the way I talk,” she said during her audition video. “I hope the judges take me seriously.”

Dawning a carrot purse and bunny shoes, Normandy wowed the judges with her rendition of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner – enough to drive judge Katy Perry out of her seat and the room.

Watch the video for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.