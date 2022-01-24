Baltimore Chef Turns McDonald's Menu Into Gourmet Meals On TikTok

Fish filet, but make it gourmet.

A classically-trained chef from Baltimore is going viral on TikTok for turning McDonald's menu items into fancy feasts.

Ashish Halfred, who owns the Duck Duck Goose restaurants, partnered with food influencer Danny Kim for the social media project.

The video posted to Kim's TikTok page garnered 65.5 million views as of Jan. 24. It shows Halfred making a classic French dish called "poached quenelle" out of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and an apple souffle out of apple pie.

"A lot of people would say [the creations] are not even McDonald's anymore," said Halfred, 36. But anyone who cooks knows that these were not easy to pull off."

Halfred walks viewers through the process step-by-step in the TikTok. While it may look simple enough, the techniques are actually quite advanced, he said.

A Washington DC native, Halfred was trained at the French Culinary Institute before "following the cook's path," securing esteemed internships before opening his own restaurant, Duck Duck Goose. He plans on bringing No Way Rose to Baltimore next month.

