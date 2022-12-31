'About Time:' Longtime Maryland Lottery Player Plans To Buy New House, Vacation With $100K Win

One Maryland Lottery player is living proof that “If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again."

A 66-year-old Baltimore man who refused to be denied his ticket became the first top-prize winner of a “Lucky Times 10” lottery game, which he cashed in to the tune of $100,000.

Aptly calling himself "About Time,” lottery officials say that the man has been patiently awaiting his big payday, though this one came as something of a surprise after his go-to place to purchase tickets was closed.

On the day he purchased his winning “Lucky Times 10” scratcher, officials say that the winner went to his lotto retailer of choice which was closed, prompting him to head to a second location, which also happened to be closed.

As fortune would have it, “About Time" made his way to the M&K Mini Mart on North Howard Street in Baltimore, where he initially bound a round of instant tickets, but he had another $20 burning a hole in his pocket, so he opted to pick up two $10 “Lucky Times 10” tickets.

One of those delivered him a six-figure payday. A payday that “About Time” has been waiting for, which he now plans to transform into a new home.

"There was a smile on my face and joy in my heart,” he said after claiming the top prize. “I always knew that one day I would hit it big.”

While “About Time” spends his cash windfall on a house, furnishings, and a family vacation, M&K Mini Mart will also receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the top-prize winning ticket.

Officials made note that this is the first top-prize winning instant ticket sold in the “Lucky Times 10” game, which has been on sale since late November. There are still seven top prizes available, with eight $50,000 second-tier prizes and more than two dozen $10,000 winning tickets.

