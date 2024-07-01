Partly Cloudy 80°

Lewis Laury Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor In Baltimore

A 24-year-old educator in Baltimore County is behind bars for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to police.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
Lewis Laury was arrested on Monday, July 1 following an investigation by the department's Crimes Against Children Unit following an investigation into his reported relationship with a juvenile.

At the time the incident was reported, Laury was a teacher with the Baltimore City Public School system, police say.

Laury was taken into custody and charged with second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree.

He's being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

