Lewis Laury was arrested on Monday, July 1 following an investigation by the department's Crimes Against Children Unit following an investigation into his reported relationship with a juvenile.

At the time the incident was reported, Laury was a teacher with the Baltimore City Public School system, police say.

Laury was taken into custody and charged with second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree.

He's being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

