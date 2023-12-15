Late Mother Helps Lead Son To $50K Lottery Windfall In Baltimore

No stranger to numbers, the finance employee had been playing his mom's favorite numbers: 9152 on "Pick 4" games, but after trying his luck (and largely failing), he opted to add a 1 to the mix to play "Pick 5" which he's done only for the past few months.

"I kept having that number in my head and decide it was time to play that number again," Jones said.

Well, it paid off.

Jones was checking his numbers on his phone days after the Monday, Dec. 11 drawing, sure enough, he won a five-figure prize playing "91521," which he still couldn't believe when he went to claim his prize at Lottery Headquarters.

"I looked at it and was like, ‘Wow, I won!’ I couldn’t believe it," he said after purchasing the ticket at Toto Market on Erdman Avenue in Baltimore.

The avid Ravens fan who enjoys family and sports says that he doesn't know what he's going to do with his unexpected windfall, but it's certainly going to pay off many months of gym memberships.

Jones said that he has never won anything quite like this playing Lottery games, but he had some advice for others looking for a big score: "Just keep playing and don’t change up your numbers."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.