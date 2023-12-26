Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Lady Luck Gives Baltimore County Lottery Player $540K Christmas Gift

Mariah Carey may only want YOU for Christmas, but a Maryland Lottery player is going to have to be content to settle for a $540,000 prize.

The Multi-Match jackpot was hit on Christmas.

 Photo Credit: Canva/John Guccione
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

The lights were shining on Christmas for one lucky player after a "Multi-Match" jackpot hit for the latest drawing on the Monday, Dec. 25 on a ticket sold in Baltimore County.

On Monday, the winning numbers were 11-16-21-26-37-41 on a ticket that was sold at The News Stand in Security Square. 

The winner - who has not been identified - will now have the option between an estimated annuity of $540,000, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $290,000 cash option (before taxes).

This marks the 11th "Multi-Match" jackpot win for players in 2023, having last been hit for $620,000 earlier this month in Elkridge.

