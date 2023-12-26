Lady Luck Gives Baltimore County Lottery Player $540K Christmas Gift

The lights were shining on Christmas for one lucky player after a "Multi-Match" jackpot hit for the latest drawing on the Monday, Dec. 25 on a ticket sold in Baltimore County.

On Monday, the winning numbers were 11-16-21-26-37-41 on a ticket that was sold at The News Stand in Security Square.

The winner - who has not been identified - will now have the option between an estimated annuity of $540,000, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $290,000 cash option (before taxes).

This marks the 11th "Multi-Match" jackpot win for players in 2023, having last been hit for $620,000 earlier this month in Elkridge.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.