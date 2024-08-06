Juvenile Killed In Officer-Involved Baltimore Shooting: Maryland AG

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the AG's office announced an investigation into an incident that played out in the Southwest District of the city on Monday night.

According to the initial review of body-cam footage, investigators say that at around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 5, officers spotted a minor walking in the unit block of North Gilmore and attempted to stop him; however, he ran away and sought to flee the area.

In the unit block of North Stricker Street, as officers were running after him, officials said that the victim displayed a gun at which time multiple officers discharged their firearms striking him.

He was treated at the scene of the shooting until paramedics arrived, and a loaded handgun was recovered on his person.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The IID is expected to release the names of the officers involved this week. The victim was identified as a minor, and his ID is being withheld.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.