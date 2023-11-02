Johns Hopkins Hospital Patient's Death Ruled Homicide: Police

On Thursday, Nov. 2, doctors declared Paul Bertonazzi, who was being treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital following a behavior issue in January, died as a result of trauma to the body and his death was ruled as a homicide on Nov. 1 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Daily Voice has reached out to Johns Hopkins Hospital for comment.

Baltimore police officers were called to a restaurant on Orleans Street on Jan. 7, as 63-year-old Bertonazzi was experiencing a behavior issue and threatening to harm to himself and others, city police said.

As paramedics responded, Bertonazzi became combative and refused their help, police said. Officers were eventually able to apprehend Bertonazzi, and he was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation.

Once at the hospital, Bertonazzi was handed off to staff for treatment. Less than a week later, though, detectives at the department were advised that Beronazzi had died Jan. 12.

The manner in which the injury occurred remains under investigation, though the Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has already concluded that it is not a police-involved death.

According to his obituary, Bertonazzi was a father and a beloved family member.

