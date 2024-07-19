Middle River resident Jason Catanzarti was arrested on Thursday night by troopers following an investigation into a man who pointed a handgun at another motorist during an incident on I-95 at I-695.

According to investigators, troopers were called to the area of exit 49 on the interstate, where Catanzarti allegedly pointed the handgun at a motorist, who was able to call 911 and provide a description of his vehicle as a gray Subaru with Maryland tags.

A BOLO was issued, and the Subaru was later located at a home in Middle River, leading to Catanzarti's arrest and the recovery of a loaded firearm that is believed to be the one used during the road rage incident, police said.

Catanzarti was charged with charged with felony assault, use of a gun in commission of a felony, and other related offenses.

He's being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

