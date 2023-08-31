Jailed Man, Teen Charged In Connection To Brooklyn Homes Mass Shooting In Brooklyn

Aaron Brown, 18, and a 14-year-old are the latest to be arrested for the July shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Court that left two dead and 28 others wounded at a summer block party.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed in the shooting, which is believed to have the largest number of shooting victims in any one single history in Baltimore’s bloody history.

Brown was arrested earlier this month for attempted murder in an unrelated case, officials say, and while he was behind bars, investigators developed enough evidence to link him to the mass shooting.

He has been charged with 75 offenses, including multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted first-degree murder. He is still being held without bond.

"Beginning to heal the trauma of this horrific mass shooting is going to require accountability," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates added: "In the wake of the darkest day our city has witnessed, we stand united against the forces of violence that seek to divide us."

Police say that they are still looking for multiple suspects in connection to the fatal shooting. Earlier this month, 18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson was also arrested on dozens of similar offenses.

"We and our partners have heard the calls from the community that they want justice for the victims of this reckless, deadly shooting," ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby said. "That is something everyone in our agencies want to give them."

The announcement comes one day after the release of the after-action report, which was critical at times, stating that police could have been more proactive and better prepared for the mass event.

Scott called the event "one of the most painful chapters in our city's history."

"We can begin to heal that trauma by focusing on accountability and taking steps to ensure this never happens again in our city," he said after the report was released.

"With these after-action reports, we’ve identified a number of findings, revelations, and recommendations that will offer us valuable insight into exactly what occurred or did not occur within city government leading up to this horrific act of violence."

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley, Jr. said that throughout the report, “key findings demonstrate that certain procedures may not have been handled properly and policies may not have been followed.”

“We will use this opportunity to improve and learn from past mistakes as an agency, so that we can fix what went wrong, ensure better response to figure events, and strengthen our relationships with the communities we serve.”

The complete 173-page after-action report can be found here.

