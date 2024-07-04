Illegal Fireworks, Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Baltimore, Police Say

Two were cited and face charges following an incident that played out late in the afternoon on Tuesday.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, shortly before 7 p.m. on July 2, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the 4400 block of Belair Road when they spotted the expired tags.

During the subsequent stop, a police K9 alerted officers to the possibility of a firearm inside, and while searching the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded handgun and the illegal fireworks.

Police say that the 30-year-old driver and a 46-year-old passenger were cited and face charges.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.