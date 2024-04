The suspect is accused of committing multiple armed robberies in the Eastern District, Baltimore Police said Monday, April 1.

He has a tattoo depicting a cross in the center of his forehead, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

