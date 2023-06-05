House Party Turns Bloody In Baltimore After Dispute Escalates, Police Say

Flomenco Reyes, 36, of Baltimore, has been charged with the murder of 27-year-old Jeremy Maldonato following a dispute that turned violent during the afternoon of Saturday, June 3 in the 5900 block of Eastern Avenue.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department on patrol on Saturday afternoon say that they heard gunshots ring out, and further investigation led them to the party, where they found Maldonado suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics responded to the scene and rushed him to John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for evaluation, where he later died from injuries.

A second gunshot victim was also reported, though officers were unable to initially track him down until he showed up at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

On Monday, June 5, the department announced that Reyes has been identified as a suspect, and he was charged with first-degree murder after being taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

