'Helpless, Angry, Heartbroken' Family Stunned By Murder Of Beloved Grandmother In Middle River

Iona Sellers and Autumn Harvey, 29, were found by police with traumatic injuries shortly before 10 a.m. on July 7 in the unit block of Taos Circle in Middle River during a welfare check.

Now, family, friends, and well-wishers are reeling as they continue to seek answers following the double homicide.

"My son's beloved grandmother, Iona Sellers ("Mum Mum") and his cousin were found brutally murdered in their home," Heather Brittain O'Scanlon said.

"There's no delicate way to say something like that..." she added. "Just typing it feels surreal.

"It's the kind of horrific headline news that happens to 'other' families ... except this time it's happening to ours."

No suspects have been identified by police as the probe into the murders continues.

"We all feel so helpless ... And angry ... And heartbroken," O'Scanlon continued. "It's an ongoing double-homicide investigation.

"Losing a loved one is difficult in any situation. However we cannot make any sense of why anyone would ever want to harm either of these gentle souls."

There has been an outpouring of support for the loved ones of Sellers in the days following her unexpected murder.

"Iona Sellers loved her church and always preached about the lord," another post on Facebook read. "She gave me a Bible and would tell me what quotes to read when Robin passed.

"I know she surely made it through those gates. This is just so tough, it hasn't really sinked in yet."

Another friend posted: "Rough sleep last night and waking up this morning."

"I still cant process this. I cant stop thinking about what you were going through. Why? Why would someone do this to you and your grandmother?

"I'm upset. Im angry . Im confused. I just don't understand. Im (so) sorry this happened to you."

"These women were so very loved by their family and their community, and I know a lot of people are asking how they can help," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign for the family wrote.

"Anything you can contribute would be so appreciated. While it won't bring them back, it will ease this unexpected financial burden.

A Celebration of Life for Sellers and Harvey has been scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, July 20 at Richardson Farms on Ebenezer Road.

