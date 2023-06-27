Thunderstorm 80°

Ground Stop Issued At BWI Airport Due To Weather Concerns

The severe weather rolling through the DMV region has grounded some planes coming in and out of the area. 

BWI Marshall Airport
BWI Marshall Airport Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/James G. Howes
Zak Failla
Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, flights were being held due to "weather (and) thunderstorms," and it is expected that there is a chance the ground stop is extended.

There were no updates as of 4:43 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Delays are expected to persist through 9 p.m., according to the FAA

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as the weather cell moves through the area.

