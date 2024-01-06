'Gold Rush Couple' Claims Second Massive Maryland Lottery Prize On $30 Scratcher

That's a tactic one Baltimore man has taken playing Maryland Lottery scratchers that has now paid off in a massive way twice after he turned $30 into a $50,000 prize playing the "$2,000,000 Gold Rush" instant game.

“I buy a scratch ticket every week or so,” the bakery employee told Lottery officials this week. “And, whichever I choose, it’ll always be a $30 game.” He cited those games’ larger prizes and better odds among his reasons for going big, which proved fortuitous a few years ago when he won $100,000 on a different $30 ticket. “It’s the only way I play now," he added.

According to the lucky Lottery lover, he was driving home from work days before Christmas when he stopped at Discount Cigarettes on Ritchie Highway to pick up some holiday scratchers, including two "$2,000,000 Gold Rush" tickets, one of which delivered the five-figure prize.

The first ticket net him a $40 prize, which the bakery employee said didn't surprise him, but he was left in a state of shock when he uncovered the big winner.

"I walked out, drove home, and put the ticket down on the table in front of my wife," the Baltimore man mused, adding that he was still speechless and all he could mutter to his wife was "Honey, you're not going to believe this..."

With their first big Lottery win, the "Gold Rush Couple" said that they used their windfall to pay bills and debts, the mortgage, and helping out family. This time, they have bigger plans for themselves, including doing some traveling.

"This one is going to be for us ... Pure enjoyment."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.