Fugitive Wanted For 2022 Murder Of Army Reserve Sergeant Arrested In Baltimore: Police

Jamal Smith, 32, was taken into custody by federal and city investigators following a brief barricade incident on Monday in Baltimore, according to police.

On Monday, Jan. 22, members of the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Baltimore Police Department's Warrant Apprehension Task Force were able to finally get their man following a short standoff in the 1400 block of North Milton Street, officials say

SWAT teams were also called to the area to assist with the barricade.

Smith has been wanted for murder and attempted murder since June 2022 in connection to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ryan Harris in an incident that left two others injured.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on June 16, 2022 in the 200 block of East Redwood Street that also sent a 29-year-old man and 31-year-old man hospitalized.

Following the standoff with police, Smith was arrested without further incident and charged on the warrant at the department's Central Booking Intake Facility.

