The service includes daily flights to Charlotte (CLT), as well as four-times per week flights to Chicago Midway (MDW) and Detroit (DTW).

It kicks off Wednesday, April 10 as part of a three-day Mega Sale and Frontier development across 38 airports. The service from Baltimore to Chicago will be offered three times weekly until the fourth is added on Saturday, May 25.

“This is a massive expansion of our operation from coast to coast and internationally as part of our focus on growing in underserved and overpriced routes,” said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design of Frontier Airlines.

“More destinations and greater frequency means a larger number of consumers will soon be able to enjoy Frontier’s convenient, affordable ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

