Friday Night Lights Canceled When Boy Shot Near Baltimore HS Football Game

A 12-year-old boy was shot in Baltimore in the 1100 block of Madison Street when gunshots rang out near the school, forcing officials to call off the opening game of the season against Loyola Blakefield.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and officials stressed that the incident had nothing to do with the football game and was reportedly an isolated incident.

Following the shooting, the boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Details about a possible shooter or motive have not been released by the Baltimore Police Department. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

