Fred Woods, 36, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Marvin Moore last month, authorities announced on Thursday.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called before 1 a.m. on June 18 to the 11000 block of Stoddard Court to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Moore suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the department, Woods was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested without incident and taken to the agency's Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

No details about his next court appearance have been released.

