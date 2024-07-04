Mostly Cloudy 93°

SHARE

Fred Woods Accused Of Murdering Marvin moore In Baltimore

Weeks after a fatal shooting in Baltimore, police say that they've apprehended a wanted suspect who killed a 42-year-old man.

Fred Woods

Fred Woods

 Photo Credit: Baltimore
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Fred Woods, 36, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Marvin Moore last month, authorities announced on Thursday.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called before 1 a.m. on June 18 to the 11000 block of Stoddard Court to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Moore suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the department, Woods was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested without incident and taken to the agency's Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

No details about his next court appearance have been released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE