The bus collided with two large trucks on the 7500 block of Pulaski Highway around 1:40 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.

Four people were taken to a nearby hospital with help from Baltimore County Crash Team medics.

Cleanup from the crash was expected to cause delays into the late afternoon, police added.

