Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Unexpected US Senate Run

The Republican announced a bid to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin on Friday in a video released on social media, where he said that he is "exhausted like the majority of Marylanders (and) fed up with politics as usual."

"For eight years we proved the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state," he said. "We've overcome unprecedented challenges ... And we did it by finding common ground for the common good."

Hogan took several thinly veiled shots at the current landscape in Washington, citing his father, who he says was the first Republican to come out in favor of the impeachment of President Richard Nixon.

"He put aside party politics and his own personal considerations and stepped up to do the right thing for Maryland and the nation," he said. "Today, Washington is broken, because that kind of leadership ... That kind of willingness to put country over party has become too rare.

"We desperately need leaders who will stand up to both parties. Leaders who appreciate that not one of us has all the answers or all the power."

Hogan will face an uphill climb in the race as he battles a tough slate of Democrats for the Senate seat who have long been on the campaign trail.

"I don't come from the performative arts school of politics ... I come from the go to work and get things done school of politics," the Republican vowed. "And I'll work with anyone who wants to do the peoples' business."

Hogan won his first term as governor in 2014 in the traditionally blue-leaning state, and stayed in office until 2022 when he was replaced by Democrat Wes Moore due to term limits in Maryland.

"This isn't just your typical fight between right and left, this is the difference between right and wrong," Hogan concluded. "And this isn't just your typical fight between Democrats and Republicans, it's more important than that.

"This is a fight for Maryland and America's future, and that is a fight worth fighting."

