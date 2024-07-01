City resident Steven Umberto Angelini was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and oxycodone and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Angelini was a member of the Baltimore Police Department from January 2022 through May 2022, during which he worked with a co-conspirator to distribute cocaine and oxycodone.

Using his role in the department, prosecutors say that Angelini twice offered to go to the Homicide Unit to obtain information about an investigation involving his supplier, who had been murdered.

According to his plea agreement, Angelini also provided the co-conspirator with sensitive police information on the case and pictures, which were emailed to employees at the department.

All of his efforts were to persuade the man to provide him with cocaine. He also offered sell him a "ghost gun" in exchange for cash and drugs.

Further, prosecutors say that Angelini admitted that in May 2022, after visiting a Rosedale pain clinic and filling a prescription for oxycodone pills, he called the co-conspirator and notified him that he had the pills available for sale.

They negotiated that they would exchange the pills for cocaine and cash.

In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered that Angelini seek drug treatment.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.