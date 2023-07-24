Five People Shot In Less Than Two Hours In Baltimore Overnight

Sunday night was a busy one for members of the Baltimore Police Department, who had their hands full following three reported shootings that happened minutes apart.

The long evening began shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, when Northern District officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Meridene Drive.

He was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition on Monday morning.

Approximately a half hour later, around 8:40 p.m., Southwest District officers were called to action when there was a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of Mount Street.

At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old and 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, after an apparent shooting nearby in the 1700 block of Ramsey Street.

Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their condition was not available on Monday.

Shortly before 10 p.m. there was a third shooting reported after two people walked into an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that an 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were both treated for their injuries, though the location of the shooting remains under investigation.

No shooters have been identified or arrested. All three incidents remain under investigation.

